Paddy Jackson: Diageo raises concerns with London Irish Rugby Club

A major sponsor is to voice concerns to London Irish rugby club over their signing of former Ulster and Ireland player Paddy Jackson.

Diageo, which owns Guinness and is the team’s main sponsor, said Jackson’s signing was “not consistent with our values”.

Jackson was found not guilty of rape last year, but had his contract cancelled by the Irish Rugby Football Union after the trial.

A Diageo spokesman said: “We are meeting the club this week to discuss our serious concerns regarding their decision, which is not consistent with our values.”

In a statement, London Irish said: “London Irish’s management were aware that Diageo would be releasing a statement regarding the meeting scheduled for this week.

“There has been ongoing dialogue with all of our sponsors regarding the Paddy Jackson signing, as part of our continued commitment to work closely with all of our partners.”

The IRFU’s decision to revoke Mr Jackson’s contract was linked to social media and text messages revealed in the rape trial last April.

In a statement after the trial, the rugby player said he would “always regret” the events of that night and apologised “unreservedly” for messages he sent in the aftermath.

Last month, the BBC reported, sponsor Cash Converters terminated its contract with London Irish, saying there were “a series of reasons” for cancellation.

London Irish said the decision was unrelated to the signing of Jackson.