Paddy Jackson: Guinness pulls London Irish rugby sponsorship

The company behind Guinness has withdrawn sponsorship from London Irish rugby club over its appointment of former Ulster and Ireland player Paddy Jackson.

Diageo said it had met with the club to raise concerns about the appointment.

Jackson was found not guilty of rape last year, but still had his contract cancelled by the Irish Rugby Football Union in the wake of text and social media messages which emerged during the trial.

Diageo said in a statement to the News Letter: “We have met with the club to express our concerns. Their recent decision is not consistent with our values and so we have ended our sponsorship.”

London Irish said its management was “understandably disappointed” with Diageo’s decision.

The club said that an offer to meet Diageo’s senior management in Dublin in May was not taken up.

“London Irish will be moving on without the support of Diageo, who have chosen to stand down after a nearly 30-year association with the club, a spokesperson told the BBC.

“It is regretful that this relationship has ended in the manner that it has.”

Drinks company Diageo has over 200 brands in more than 180 countries, including Guinness and a range of Irish whiskeys, liqueurs and spirits.