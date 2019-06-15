Paddy Jackson row: Guinness sponsorship decision divides opinion

Diageo’s decision to end its 30-year sponsorship of London Irish Rugby Club over the signing of former Ulster and Ireland player Paddy Jackson has divided public opinion.

While some have praised the global drinks giant – the company behind brands such as Guinness and Baileys – others expressed outrage and threatened to boycott the firm.

The row has its roots in last year’s rape trial and the graphic nature of messages between the rugby friends (partly reproduced in this story).

Following the high-profile trial in Belfast Jackson was found not guilty of raping a young woman during a party at his home.

His then-teammate Stuart Olding was also cleared, but their contracts were revoked by the Irish Rugby Football Union amid controversy about messages revealed by the legal proceedings.

Replying to a WhatsApp message in which Olding wrote “we are all top shaggers” and “there was a bit of spit roasting going on last night fellas, Jackson said: “There was a lot of spit roast last night.”

Following their acquittal, both men publicly apologised for their behaviour.

Despite Diageo’s decision to end its sponsorship of London Irish, the club looks as if it is determined to stand over its decision to sign Jackson.

A spokesperson said the club’s management was “understandably disappointed” that Diageo had chosen not to renew its sponsorship agreement “and particularly the manner in which the company has chosen to do so”.

“London Irish will be moving on without the support of Diageo, who have chosen to stand down after a nearly 30 year association with the club. It is regretful that this relationship has ended in the manner that it has,” the spokesperson said.

Declining to make any further comment yesterday, a spokesman for London Irish confirmed Paddy Jackson hasn’t yet joined his new teammates for pre-season training, but was due to do so soon.

Many people had their say on Diageo’s decision online.

One man wrote: “About time we saw any sports club stand up to a sponsor.”

Another said: “Well done London Irish standing by their man”, while another accused Diageo of “corporate virtue signalling”.

Many pointed out while Jackson was found not guilty, the messages would concern the sponsor, with one woman saying: “He is no sporting role model for the youth attending these games. I support Diageo’s decision and hope more sponsors will follow suit.”

Asked if the company had bowed to pressure from people on social media, a spokesperson for Diageo replied with the statement issued previously, which said the club’s decision “is not consistent with our values and so we have ended our sponsorship”.

Belfast Feminist Network has welcomed Diageo’s decision to end its backing of London Irish.

The organisation said the move “sends a clear message that Jackson is not a suitable role model for young rugby fans due to his behaviour”.

It said while he was found not guilty, his conduct at the time was “not acceptable for an elite sportsperson”.