Police say a part if Lurgan is sealed off following the murder of Malcolm McKeown

Mr McKeown was shot dead in Waringstown last night.

The 54 year old was discovered in a car at a service station.

Later a car was found burnt out in the Mourneview area of Lurgan.

Tonight a PSNI spokesman said:"The Glenavon Road, Lurgan remains closed as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of Malcolm McKeown."