Patient who went missing from NI hospital found dead

A man who went missing yesterday morning from an NI hospital has been found dead.
Mr Crawford (55) went missing from Craigavon Area Hospital wearing just a dressing gown at 9am yesterday morning.
Overnight conditions were bitterly cold and police had asked the public to check outbuilding and sheds.
Members of the public as well as a Search and Rescue team joined police in trying to find Mr Crawford overnight.
Mr Crawford had been described by police as a 'high risk missing person'.
However the PSNI confirmed this afternoon that Mr Crawford had been found dead.