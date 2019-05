A man has died following a road traffic collision between a lorry and a pedestrian on the Drum Road, Cookstown this afternoon, police have said.

It was reported that a pedestrian was struck by a lorry around 1.50 pm on Tuesday.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have been travelling on the Drum Road this afternoon and may have witnessed the collision, or witnessed a male walking on the Drum Road at the time to contact local officers in Cookstown or the Collison Investigation Unit on 101.