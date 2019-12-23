Pedestrian dies following three-vehicle collision

A male pedestrian has died following a weekend road collision

The man was walking on the Poyntzpass Road around 6.10pm on Sunday when the crash occurred.

A police spokesman said: “The three-vehicle collision occurred at around 6:10pm and involved a silver Mitsibushi Shogun, a red Vauxhall Astra and black Volkswagen Tiguan.

“Police, along with NIAS, attended the scene. Sadly, a male pedestrian died at the scene.

“I want to appeal to anyone travelling on the Poyntzpass Road prior to, or around the time of the collision, and who saw what occurred, or who captured it on their dash cam to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1409 of 22/12/19.”

The road remained closed on Monday morning while forensic accident investigators examined the scene.