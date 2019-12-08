Pedestrian killed in collision with car

A pedestrian has died after he was struck by a car in Co Kildare.

Gardai say that the man, aged in his mid-30s, was hit by the car late on Saturday night in Greenhills in Kilcullen.

He was pronounced dead at scene and his body has been taken to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital.

The male driver of the car, aged in his early 20s, was uninjured.

Garda forensic collision investigators are at the scene and the M9 southbound between junction one and junction two is closed to allow for examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing to any motorists who may have travelled on the M9 southbound prior to the collision, or who may have witnessed it, or have dash-cam footage, to contact them at Naas garda station on 045 884 300, or the garda confidential line 1800 666 111.