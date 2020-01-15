Person injured after morning crash on NI road

The emergency service attended the scene of a crash on an NI road after a car landed on its roof.

Police and the NI Ambulance Service attended the scene on the Crowhill Road, Bleary, Craigavon.

It is unclear how many people were in the vehicle which has been overturned.

The PSNI said they received a call at 8.55am this morning regarding the incident on the Crowhill Road.

A police spokesperson said one person suffered minor injuries and was going to hospital.

This morning there was widespread black ice, particularly on country roads.

This is the third accident in the Bleary area in less than six days.

Yesterday two people were rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital after a serious crash on the Cranny Road, Bleary.

And on Friday an elderly woman was also badly hurt in a crash close to the Clare crossroads, Bleary. She remains in a critical condition in hospital.