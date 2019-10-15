Phil Coulter tells life story in new memoir ‘Bruised, Never Broken’

One of Northern Ireland’s most famous musicians Phil Coulter will launch his new book tomorrow evening.

Coulter’s memoir entitled ‘Bruised, Never Broken’ recounts his childhood growing up as a Catholic in Londonderry during the Troubles and charts his emergence as one of the Province’s most celebrated artists of his generation.

The book is to be launched by Irish media personality Eamon Dunphy at The Cliff Townhouse in Dublin tomorrow at 6.30pm.

A host of Coulter’s friends from the music industry are expected to turn out for the event and the book’s author will treat guests to a rendition of a medley of his greatest hits.

In partnership with lyricist Bill Martin, Phil Coulter has composed a number of global hits, including ‘Puppet On A String’ (Sandie Shaw), ‘Congratulations’ (Cliff Richard), ‘Shang-a-Lang’ (Bay City Rollers), and ‘My Boy’ (Elvis Presley), earning innumerable accolades in the process.

At home he is much loved for songs like ‘The Town I Loved So Well’, with its stirring, emotional lyrics inspired by growing up in the troubled city of Londonderry.

Over the course of a five-decade career as a creator and solo recording artist, his work has been widely recognised, earning an impressive list of awards, including 23 platinum discs, 39 gold discs, 52 silver discs, and a Grammy nomination.

Coulter now lives in Bray, Co Wicklow.

Bruised, Never Broken, is priced at €22.99.