Photographs capture Christmas morning for the homeless in Belfast city centre

While most of Northern Ireland was still asleep, or waking up in a warm house to presents and festive happiness, a photographer was out and about in central Belfast.

David McConnell went looking for homelessness in the heart of Belfast on December 25.

One of two homeless people sleeping in Belfast city centre before dawn on December 25. By David McConnell dtmccphotography

Between 7am and 9am he snapped a series of images to capture their plight.

“This is maybe the last couple of homeless,” he said of the two people he found sleeping out. Then he added: “Put it this way, it was the only two I could find in the city centre and Belfast City Hall under a new dawn, the last December 25 dawn of the twenty teens.”

Mr McConnell said: “Two of the photographs clearly show homeless people sleeping on the street, and please note you can not see who they are, just a rough idea where they were on the night of December 24/25.”

Of the other two photographs, one shows where a person was sleeping and the other appears to show where someone put their sleeping bag into a public phone box, perhaps to keep it dry.

Another of the homeless sleepers early on Christmas Day

Mr McConnell also took a pre-dawn photograph of a deserted Donegall Place, looking towards Belfast City Hall (pictured below) ahead of what was a sunny start to Christmas Day in Belfast.

A sleeping bag that has been abandoned in a phone box, or perhaps put there to stay dry, just before dawn in Belfast city centre on December 25. By David McConnell dtmccphotography