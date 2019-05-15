Picture Special: Balmoral Show 2019 gets underway
The annual Balmoral Show has kicked off in glorious sunshine at Balmoral Park, Lisburn
Julie-Anne Clyde from Antrim showing for Crawford Brothers at Balmoral Park during the first day of the Balmoral Show 2019
Briege Diamond Pointhouse Herd at Balmoral Park during the first day of the Balmoral Show 2019
Lexie and Dorothy Johnston from Ballymacan Blondes Clogher Co Tyrone showing at Balmoral Park during the first day of the Balmoral Show 2019
Naomi Alexander, Hannah Alexander, Zara Gabbry and Lucy Gabbey with Dexter Cattle, Ballyboley Dexters from Graeyabbey Co Down showing at Balmoral Park during the first day of the Balmoral Show 2019
