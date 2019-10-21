PICTURES: Families escape injury after door forced in overnight arson attack

Police are investigating reports of an arson at a property in the Ardoyne Avenue area of Belfast in the early hours of this morning (Monday, 21 October).

Police received a report at 1.40am that "a house in the area was on fire".

Remains of house after arson attack

Detective Sergeant Corrigan added: “It is believed that a door at the property had been smashed and petrol had been poured in and set alight.

“Our colleagues in Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.

"Thankfully we are not dealing with any injuries today, and I am treating this as arson with intent to endanger life and I am asking anyone who was in the area around 1 am and saw any strange vehicles, or any suspicious activity, to call us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 94 of 21/10/19."

House after arson attack

House after arson attack