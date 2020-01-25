Police appeal after man (29) dies in crash

Police have appealed for information into a crash that claimed the life of a 29-year-old man in Antrim.

The man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash just before 1pm on Friday.

Inspector Doris Purvis said: “The collision, which was reported to us just before 1pm, involved an orange Toyota MR2 Roadster and a grey Skoda Yeti and occurred on the A6 Randalstown Road, adjacent to Innishmoyne Green.

“Police responded to the collision and attended to the driver of the Toyota until the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service arrived, however, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been on the A6 Randalstown Road just prior to or around the time of the collision, or anyone who recorded any dashcam or mobile phone footage that could potentially help our investigation. The investigation team can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number 777 of 24/01/20.”