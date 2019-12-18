Police appeal for help in tracing stolen tractor and trailer

Police in Craigavon are appealing for help in tracing a tractor and trailer which were stolen in Co Armagh last night (Tuesday).

It is believed the blue New Holland T7060 tractor and the red Herron H2 tipper trailer were stolen from a yard sometime between 9pm and midnight on Tuesday night.

Damage was also caused to the side of a house and a car parked in the yard as the tractor was being taken.

Officers are asking anyone who was travelling in the vicinity of the Cloveneden Road in Loughgall on Tuesday evening and who may have noticed any suspicious activity, or saw the tractor and trailer travelling along the road, to contact them in Armagh on 101 quoting reference number 28 18/12/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.