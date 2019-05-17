Police continuing to investigate sudden death of man in Co Londonderry

Police are continuing to investigate the death of a man who passed away at the scene of a road traffic collision in Co Londonderry on Wednesday morning.

The man, aged in his 70s, was involved in a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Cookstown Road, Moneymore.

According to the PSNI, a post mortem examination was due to be carried out on Thursday to determine the cause of his death.

Inspector Will Brown said: “The collision involving a blue Suzuki Alto and a red Range Rover occurred just before 11am on Wednesday. The driver of the blue Suzuki, a man aged in his 70’s, was treated by medical staff flowing the collision but was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We are currently conducting enquiries to determine if the man died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision or of natural causes. The driver of the Range Rover was uninjured.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage to contact police in Magherafelt on 101 quoting reference number 385 15/05/19.”

The Cookstown - Moneymore dual carriageway was closed for several hours on Wednesday while emergency services crews, including Air Ambulance personnel, attended the scene.

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Sevice said crews from Cookstown and Magherafelt were called to the incident shortly after 10:50am.

"Firefighters attended at two-car road traffic collision. Sadly a man in his 70s died at the scene. A female who was out of the other vehicle on arrival was treated at the scene for shock. The incident was dealt with at 11:42am," the spokesperson said.