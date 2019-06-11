Police investigating after car and van crash

Police in east Belfast are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened last week.

A red Seat Ibiza collided with a red Volkswagen van on the Ballymiscaw Road, near the Belmont Road, at around 4pm on Wednesday, police say.

Police are investigating

A spokesperson for PSNI East Belfast said: “If you were in the area around this time and may have dashcam footage of either vehicle or witnessed the collision, please get in touch with the investigating officer by ringing through on the non-emergency number 101 and quoting reference number 1249 from 05/06/19.

“Alternatively, you can also get in touch using the online reporting form on our website.”