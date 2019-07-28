Police investigating sudden death of cyclist

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a male cyclist near Bushmills on Saturday.

The PSNI closed the Straid Road between Bushmills and Ballycastle for a period of time on Saturday afternoon and were initially advising motorists to avoid the area due to a “serious” single vehicle collision.

Diversions were put in place as emergency services rushed to the scene after the discovery of the man lying at the roadside, alongside a bicycle.

The News Letter understands police now believe the man collapsed after becoming unwell while cycling and that there was no collision involved in the incident.

A police spokesperson said the death is not being treated as suspicious, pending the outcome of a post mortem.

The man has not yet been officially named.

DUP councillor Sharon McKillop, speaking to the News Letter, said: “It was a cyclist on a bicycle.

“I would pass on my condolences to the man’s family and all those who knew him.

“We are all terribly sad to hear that the man has died.

“It has come as a great shock to the local community to hear of this man’s death in the Bushmills area.”