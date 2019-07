Police searching for a missing Northern Ireland woman have found a body in Lough Neagh

The body was recovered from the lough by Lough Neagh Search and Rescue.

Dolores Hughes. (Photo issued by P.S.N.I.)

Dolores Hughes, 62, was from Armagh and was last seen in Moy on June 5, 2019.

Inspector Keir Kitt said: "Formal identification hasn't yet been carried out however the Hughes family has been informed."