Police searching for missing N.I. man Ryan Smyth find body

The search for missing man Ryan Smyth in north Belfast has ended in tragedy after volunteers from the Community Rescue Service (CRS) discovered a body.

A post-mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death, however, it is not being treated as suspicious at this time, confirmed the P.S.N.I.

According to a post on the Community Rescue Service Belfast District Facebook page, the person's body was discovered in the area yesterday afternoon.

Under the heading "Sad news for another family", the post said: "From early Tuesday morning CRS volunteers were deployed to the North Belfast area to search for a high-risk missing person who had been missing from home for some time. Searches were carried out across a wide area involving CRS and police.

"CRS volunteers were assisted by Lowland Rescue Search dog Tess. LR Dogs are trained and deployed through a joint working arrangement with our colleagues in Search And Rescue Dog Association - SARDA Ireland North.

"We regret to inform you that on the afternoon of Tuesday, CRS volunteers discovered a body believed to be that of the missing person. The management and volunteers of the Community Rescue Service extend their deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased."