An outage has left more than a thousand customers without power in the Lurgan and Craigavon area.

SDLP representative Ciaran Toman said he has reported the fault to NIE.

He said 1100 plus customers are affected with a power outage in the Taghnevan & Mourneview area.

Mr Toman said: "I have reported this fault with NIE as an underground cable has been damaged.

"Engineers have been sent on site with an estimated restoration time of 4.30pm, I will provide updates as I get them."