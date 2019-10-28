Prayer and reflection service being held in NI school after horrific crash

Kilcoo road collision
Past or present pupils affected by the 'tragic events in Kilcoo' which left an 18-year-old man dead and three others in hospital are invited to a reflection event in St Mark's High school.

A post on PSNI Newry and Mourne Facebook page says: "Any past or present pupils affected by the tragic events in Kilcoo on Saturday 26th October are reminded of a prayer and reflection event at St Mark's High School, Warrenpoint at 2pm this afternoon, Monday 28th October."

