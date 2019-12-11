Presbyterian moderator: Abortion proposals go too far, and we ask people to speak up

Approaching the end of another year, and on this occasion another decade, gives us all an opportunity to reflect.

While we can look back on what has passed and what lies ahead for us personally, we might also contemplate the changes that are taking place more broadly across society.

Rt Rev Dr William Henry is Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland

As we stand on the cusp of this new decade, with no functioning local government at Stormont, we are faced with major societal and cultural change through the reframing of abortion legislation in Northern Ireland.

Launched the day before the general election was called, and concluding a few days after the polls close, the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) has given just six weeks for responses to one of the most sensitive and contentious issues of our time.

Abortion reform is coming. While the current election campaign will have little bearing on what that will actually mean, responses to the NIO’s consultation on a new legal framework for abortion in Northern Ireland, can make a difference.

It is vitally important that as many people as possible take part in the consultation, which ends on Monday, December 16, because ultimately at its heart are questions about the kind of society we want to live in, and the value and dignity that we want to place on all human life.

For example, the proposal for unrestricted access to abortion up to 12 or 14 weeks gestation — and not linked to the physical or mental health of the woman — goes far beyond the actual legal requirements placed on the secretary of state.

It is a fact that today there are non-invasive prenatal tests, available from 10 weeks gestation, that not only detect some chromosomal abnormalities but also the baby’s gender. This has the potential to create a culture where terminations can be requested based on gender selection, or the identification of conditions, like Down’s syndrome, with no questions asked.

No matter how we view abortion, I’m sure that the overwhelming majority of people in Northern Ireland don’t want that sort of society – these proposals simply go too far. The impact of these changes on our population may not be truly felt for a generation, but have the potential to be profound.

The consultation asks if abortion should be available up to birth if a child has a severe impairment, mental or physical disability, which is likely to significantly limit either the length or quality of their life. This far exceeds the advice of the most recent joint report from the Departments of Health and Justice.

It also runs contrary to the legislative requirement that stereotypes towards people with disabilities should not be perpetuated, or that ongoing, social and financial support should be provided for women who decide to carry their pregnancies to term.

Do we really want to live in a society where the value of a life is measured by its anticipated length, or a subjective assessment of its potential quality? Again, these proposals simply go too far.

There will be people of all faiths, and none, who will want to exercise a right of conscientious objection in taking part in associated tasks, as well as participation in the whole procedure.

They shouldn’t be seen as a problem to be solved, or used as a reason to reduce the safety bar for women by permitting only one healthcare professional to assess, if a request for an abortion meets the relevant criteria. Your response now can make a difference.

What also strikes me is that the consultation makes no mention of care for women themselves.

There is no reference to the need for pre-, or post-abortion counselling. No space afforded to reflect on these life-changing decisions. Nothing about safeguarding the most vulnerable, including those who might lack the mental capacity to make their own decision.

You don’t need to be a Christian to believe that all people are precious and life is special. But as a Christian, I also believe that our dignity, value and worth do not lie in the quality, or length of our time here on earth.

They are based instead on our unique identity as being made in, and reflecting, the image of God.

As I wrote at the beginning, at the heart of this consultation is a question about the kind of society we want to live in. As we approach this new decade, let’s resolve to be a society that always points to a better story, one of hope and human flourishing, of life and humanity, even in the most difficult of circumstances.

Can I therefore encourage as many people as possible to engage with this consultation before it closes on Monday 16 December at 11.45pm, because these proposals simply go too far.

You can read the consultation paper at https://consultations.nidirect.gov.uk and respond by email to abortionconsultation@nio.gov.uk or write to Abortion Consultation, NIO, Stormont House, Stormont Estate Belfast BT4 3SH

