PRONI talk on 1219 Papal Bull

The Public Records Office of Northern Ireland (PRONI) is celebrating the 800th anniversary of its oldest document.

The item is a Papal Bull issued by Pope Honorius III, dated 12 June 1219. Originating from Scotland, it was brought to Ireland by the Hamilton family, future Dukes of Abercorn, in the 17th century. It grants a priory and convent in Paisley to the churches of Katkert (Cathcart) in Scotland.

PRONI is hosting an event exploring the context of the document, which will be opened by James Hamilton, the Marquess of Hamilton.

It will take place on 12 June 2019 at 2pm at PRONI.