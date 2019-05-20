PSNI appeal after charity shop cash theft

Police are investigating the theft of money from a charity shop in Carrick.

PSNI Carrickfergus said that cash was taken from a restricted area of Blythswood Ireland at the DeCourcy Centre.

The theft is believed to have occurred last Wednesday May 15, at around 12.30 pm.

Police have described the potential suspect as a white male aged in his 40s, with grey hair and wearing blue shorts and a tee-shirt.

The PSNI is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw someone matching this description, or who have any information regarding who may be responsible, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 527 of 15/05/2019 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.