Police are appealing for information following a hit and run in Newtownabbey during the early hours of this morning.

A pedestrian was struck by a silver Volkswagen Golf, in Derrycoole Way, at approximately 1.00 am.

PSNI Newtownabbey is asking anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 92, 20/05/19.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.