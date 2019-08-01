PSNI appeal after power tools stolen in Islandmagee

Police in Larne are appealing for witnesses or information following the burglary of a house in the Gobbins Road area of Islandmagee on Wednesday morning.

Sergeant Jason Black said “It was reported that sometime between 1.00 am and 7.30 am on Wednesday July 31, entry was gained to a shed and a number of power tools were taken, including a drill, cordless grinder and chainsaw.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact police in Larne on 101, quoting reference number 753 of 31/07/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous.