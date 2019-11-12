PSNI assisting woman who lost two rings - can you help?

The PSNI is trying to help a woman who lost two rings on Sunday afternoon.

The two rings were inside a black drawstring purse when it is believed it fell out of the woman's handbag.

A photograph of the two rings issued by the PSNI.

The woman lost the rings in the Merchant's Quay/Sugar Island area of Newry on Sunday.

One of the rings is described as a blue and white stone cluster ring whilst the other is an aqua marine and white stone ring.

If you or someone you know found these rings you can contacted the PSNI by dialling 101 and quote reference number 282 of 12/11/19.