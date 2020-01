The PSNI has closed off a road to deal with an "ongoing incident" involving an electricity pole.

"Due to an ongoing incident in the vicinity of Seahill / Ballygrainey Road the A2 has been closed in both directions.

"The incident concerns an Electricity Pole causing an immediate danger to road users," said the PSNI.

Diversions are in place.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

There are no further details at this time.