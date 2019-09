Police are concerned for the welfare of 48-year-old James Cummings.

A post on PSNI Facebook says James - from the Antrim area - was last seen at mid-day yesterday (Saturday 28th September).

James is believed to be wearing a grey jumper, navy hoodie, jeans and green Puma shoes.

He would have connections locally, as well as in Cork and Scotland.

If you have seen James or know of his current whereabouts, please contact Police in Antrim on 101 quoting reference number 883 28/09/19.