PSNI launch urgent appeal to find two missing women - Ashlene Shields and Monica Thompson

Police have launched a social media appeal to help locate missing 32-year-old Ashlene Shields.

In a post on PSNI Facebook, police say they believe Ashlene is missing in the Belfast area.

Missing Ashlene Shields

"Police are still asking for your help to locate Ashlene Shields who is 32 years old.

"This is an updated picture of her; and is believed to be in the Belfast are

"If anyone is able to help us please call 101 as these posts are not continuously monitored."

Meanwhile, in a second PSNI Facebook post, police are appealing for help in locating Monica Thompson.

Monica Thompson

An appeal on PSNI Facebook says: "Police are concerned about the safety and wellbeing of a 42-year-old female, Monica Thompson (pictured)."

The post says that Monica was last seen at 7am on Saturday in the Lurgan area.

"Should you have any information in relation to the whereabouts of Ms Thompson please call us on 101 quoting serial 858 26/10/19," adds the post.