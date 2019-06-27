PSNI officers to take part in Dublin Pride for first time

PSNI officers have been given permission to take part in Dublin’s Pride parade, in uniform, this Saturday.

In a statement, Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin said on Thursday that a request had come from Garda Síochána Commissioner, Drew Harris.

He said : “Following an invitation from An Garda Síochána Commissioner, Drew Harris, the Chief Constable, George Hamilton has given permission for PSNI officers, to take part in the Dublin Pride Parade, in uniform, on Saturday 29th June. Police Service staff will also be attending.

“This will be the first time that Officers, in uniform, and staff, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland have taken part in Dublin Pride on foot of an invitation.

“Over the last few years, officers from An Garda Síochána have participated with us as part of Belfast Pride.

“Pride is an important series of events for those who identify as being LGBTQ and we see this as an opportunity to continue to support, and build upon our relationship with, the LGBTQ community and our colleagues in An Garda Síochána.”