PSNI probe after body found in NI town

Police have launched an investigation after the body of a man was found in an NI town.

Sinn Fein Cllr Paul Duffy said: "A body has been found at the top of Garvaghy Park. The PSNI are at the scene carrying out investigations. Please be patient as part of the area is closed of while the investigation is carried out .

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family," said Cllr Duffy.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are investigating the sudden death of a man in the Garvaghy Avenue area of Portadown this morning (Thursday 19th September).

"A post mortem is due to be carried out. There are no further details at this time."