PSNI probe after man in his 20s found dead in Co Armagh

Police have launched an investigation after a man was discovered badly beaten in Co Armagh.

It is understood paramedics worked on the man, who is in his 20s, as he lay on the side of the road last night but were unable to save his life.

Police have cordoned off part of Lake Road, Craigavon

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in the Lake Road area of Craigavon last night, Thursday 16th January.

"There are no further details at this stage."

The Lurgan-bound part of the dual carriageway on Lake Road from the roundabout at the entrance to the new South Lakes Leisure Centre has been closed to traffic.

Diversions are in place.

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley said: "This is extremely alarming news coming from Lake Road this morning.

"My first thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.

"I cannot begin to imagine the hurt and distress that they are feeling at this difficult time.

"Craigavon Lakes is an extremely popular destination for walkers and so this will be particularly alarming for many of them that this could occur in such a publicly exposed place.

"I will continue to liaise with police to ensure that no stone is left unturned to get to the bottom of this alarming development."