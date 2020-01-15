PSNI probe after man's body found

The PSNI has launched an investigation after a man's body was found a house in Co Armagh.

The man, who has been named locally as Terry Hill, was discovered dead in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Lurgan.

Victoria St Lurgan. Photo courtesy of Google

One man has been arrested and later released on police bail pending further inquiries.

The PSNI said it is investigating the circumstances of the sudden death of a 67-year-old man who was found dead at a property in the Victoria Street area of Lurgan in the early hours of Tuesday morning (Tuesday, 14th January).

A police spokesperson said: "A post mortem is to be conducted to establish the cause of his death.

"A man has been arrested as part of the investigation and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

"There are no further details at this time."