PSNI publish SHOCKING footage of drink driver in bid to horrify public

Police have told how they are "sick and tired of arresting drink drivers" on a daily basis.

In a post on PSNI Dungannon and South Tyrone Facebook page they publish scary footage of one driver who appears to be over the limit.

Another car crashed in the Dungannon area - PSNI Facebook

In their post the PSNI say: "We regularly say, ‘Another potential killer off the roads’ it may appear to be a sound bite, but watch this footage filmed by one of you guys from Mondays drink driver arrest on the Granville Road and you’ll see exactly what we mean.

"This has to stop, everyone has a role to play, us, you and the courts.

"The stigmatising of drink drivers urgently needs to be ramped up within families and amongst friends.

"Lets get the roads cleaned of these selfish individuals.

"#WiseUp"