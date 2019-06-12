Quad stolen in farm burglary

Police in Omagh are appealing for information after the theft of a quad in a burglary in Fintona on Friday, 7th June.

Some time between 9pm on Thursday, 6th June, and 9am on 7th June, a red Honda TRX 420 Fourtrax quad was stolen from a shed at an address at Corbally Road in Fintona. The quad has a white coloured sprayer attached to the front of it and a black box attached to the rear.

Constable Ian McTurk would appeal to anyone who was in the area between these times and saw any vehicles being driven suspiciously, or is offered a quad similar to that reported stolen in suspicious circumstances, to call police. Police would also like to hear from anyone who has information which may assist the investigation to call police in 101, quoting reference number 630 of 07/06/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.