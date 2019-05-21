Queen expresses hope for return of devolved government in Northern Ireland

Her Majesty The Queen has said she hopes a government can be formed in Northern Ireland as "civil servants can't do all the jobs".

She made the comments to a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) staff member who attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Guests attending the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London. Pic: Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Ann, who has more than four decades of service with the PSNI, said: "(The Queen) talked about Northern Ireland and the lack of government.

"She said she hoped there would be a government, the civil servants can't do all the jobs."

Ann, who joined the force when she was 17, was invited to Buckingham Palace in recognition of her long service with the PSNI.

She said the Queen also asked about her departments and different work throughout her time with the force.

The Queen's garden parties take place every year and at Tuesday's event she was accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of York.

The 8,000 invited guests were served tea and cake in the gardens.

The Queen wore a powder blue and pink dress by Stuart Parving and a hat by Rachel Trevor Morgan, and the Duchess of Cambridge wore a pink dress by Alexander McQueen, with matching hat by Juliette Botterill.