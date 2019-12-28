RAF veteran Bill given BEM for his dedication

A 96-year-old former RAF Flight Lieutenant who was wounded by anti-aircraft fire over Europe during WWII has been honoured with the British Empire Medal.

Despite nearing the end of his tenth decade, Bill Eames is still President of the Co Fermanagh Branch of the Royal Air Force Association and is engaged in community work and giving talks in schools.

Former RAF Flight Lieutenant, 96-year-old Bill Eames with his son David.

The Enniskillen native said: “It is an honour for me to receive this award, having had direct associations with the Royal Air Force, the Royal Auxiliary Air Force, the Aircrew Association, the Royal British Legion and the Royal Air Forces Association continuously since 1941.

“It helps bring attention to the work of the Royal Air Force Association, especially its Fermanagh Branch, and their care for the welfare of ex-RAF personnel in my home, County Fermanagh.”

On the morning of 6th June 1944, D-Day, Bill was involved in towing gliders to Ouistreham, northern France, where they were released and the troops on board helped secure Pegasus Bridge, an important target for the Allied invasion forces. “I was back at base by 0600 having my breakfast” he said.

Later in September 1944, he took part in Operation Market Garden, the ill-fated Allied attempt to secure the Rhine crossing at Arnhem. On the first two days he was involved in dropping more glider-borne troops into the immediate Arnhem area.

On the third day he was resupplying the ground troops from low level when he was very badly injured by anti-aircraft fire from the ground.

However, he helped bring the bomber home and was mentioned in despatches.

After six months recovering, he returned to active flying duty with 196 Squadron, dropping supplies to the resistance and taking part in the surrender of German forces in Norway.

The County Fermanagh Branch, Royal Air Forces Association Chairman, Ray Hall said: “Bill Eames had a distinguished record during his service within the Royal Air Force during and immediately after World War II.

“We in our Branch are very proud that he is our president and that he continues to guide us, rarely missing any of our Branch monthly meetings and events. All of us are absolutely delighted that his contribution over so many years has been recognised.”

Bill recently returned to his former primary school, Enniskillen Model School, on the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, to share his experiences of flying during WWII.

Selwyn Johnston, Chairman of Enniskillen’s Headhunters Railway Museum, said: “This award is recognition of Bill’s commitment and dedication in helping to bring history to life for children who are learning about WWII.”