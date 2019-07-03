Railway workers killed by train ‘could not hear it coming’

Two railway workers struck and killed by a train in South Wales today were wearing ear defenders and could not hear it coming, police believe.

The victims, aged 58 and 64, died after being hit by the passenger service while working on tracks near Port Talbot at around 10am, according to British Transport Police.

The pair were from North Cornelly and Kenfig Hill respectively, two villages several miles south of Port Talbot, and their families are being supported.

A third casualty was treated for shock at the scene but was uninjured.

Network Rail is facing demands for answers after their deaths and Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has said there will be an investigation.

Union bosses have called for a full investigation into the tragedy.

Network Rail Wales route director Bill Kelly said the railway network owner was “shocked and distressed” by the “dreadful accident”, and added that it was “fully co-operating” with investigators.