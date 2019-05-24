Reaction: What people are saying about the appointment of new PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne

Outgoing Chief Constable of the PSNI, George Hamilton, has wished his successor Simon Byrne "every success in his new role".

Mr Byrne was one of four candidates interviewed for the role, which he will take over from Mr Hamilton next month.

DUP Policing Board member Mervyn Storey MLA

Independent recruitment specialists were brought in to oversee the process after Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald made controversial comments saying she could not identify any serving senior PSNI officer who should replace Mr Hamilton. She was subsequently accused of interfering in the selection process - criticism she rejected.

Taking to Twitter this evening, Mr Hamilton tweeted: "Congratulations to Simon Byrne on his selection as next Chief Constable of @PSNI. It is a huge honour to lead the officers and staff of this great organisation. I wish Simon every success in his new role."

Also congratulating Mr Byrne on his appointment, the DUP's Policing Board group leader Mervyn Storey MLA said: “We look forward to working with the new Chief Constable as he takes forward his vision for policing in Northern Ireland.

"I thank all the candidates for their contribution during the appointment process and I congratulate Mr Byrne on being the successful applicant.

"Importantly this was unanimous appointment. The real work commences now as we seek to improve policing and tackle those issues which need addressed so our communities feel safe in their homes and proud of their police force.”

Also welcoming the outcome of the selection process, Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI) chairman Mark Lindsay said Mr Byrne will immediately face a series of significant challenges including legacy, how the organisation is resourced and the ongoing ‘severe’ threat that is posed by dissident republicans.

“The PFNI welcomes this appointment. Mr Byrne will have to be across the range of issues that will fill his in-tray from day one. He has considerable operational experience and I wish him well in this new and very demanding role," he said.

“I can assure him of the support and goodwill of this organisation in working collaboratively with him for the welfare and in the best interests of our men and women who deliver professional and courageous policing day and daily to all the people of Northern Ireland.

“I also wish to extent best wishes to Chief Constable George Hamilton and to wish him well in his retirement.”

Sinn Fein's Northern Ireland leader Michelle O'Neill said policing with the community should be a priority for the incoming Chief Constable.

“Sinn Féin looks forward to working with the new Chief Constable Simon Byrne," she said.

“Action is required to rebuild and redevelop public confidence in policing.

"Sinn Féin urges the incoming Chief Constable to commit to policing with the community as the core principle and basis for progressing modern policing.

“Sinn Féin has consistently called for the responsibility of dealing with legacy to be removed from the PSNI and handed over to the new proposed independent legacy mechanisms agreed at Stormont House.

“The delays in implementing the legacy structures agreed by the two governments and the political parties at Stormont House in 2014 must end. And the mechanisms should be given legislative effect, in a human rights compliant manner.

“There is also an onus on the incoming Chief Constable to ensure that significant failures of the PSNI to disclose information in a timely and acceptable manner to the courts and to families of victims of the conflict must end. There must be no more blocking or delays.”

The Ulster Unionist Party’s Policing Board representative, Alan Chambers MLA - a member of the interview panel - congratulated Mr Byrne on his appointment, saying: “This was an incredibly competitive process and I am confident that any one of the four candidates who went forward for the position would have been a capable Chief Constable.

“With policing numbers and budgets being pushed to breaking point, the new Chief Constable is taking over at a time of unprecedented pressure. I am confident that Simon Byrne will rise to the challenge of guiding the PSNI through this challenging period.”