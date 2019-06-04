Recycling yard fire: Business reopens day after massive blaze

A Belfast metal recycling firm that was closed yesterday following a massive overnight fire at its premises has reopened for business.

The fire at McKenzies (NI) Ltd on Duncrue Street broke out late on Sunday night.

Fire crews, assisted by McKenzies crane drivers, dampen down the smouldering pile of scrap metal. Pic: McKenzies (NI) Ltd

More than 40 firefighters battled through the night to bring the huge blaze, which could be seen from across Belfast and beyond, under control.

Duncrue Street was partially closed to traffic for hours yesterday while firefighters remained at the scene dampening down the smouldering pile of cars and scrap metal.

Senior management at McKenzies (NI) Ltd praised the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service for their "outstanding professionalism"

A message posted on the company's Facebook page this morning said: "After yesterday's unfortunate events we are now back open in Duncrue Street. Thank you to all our staff and the NIFRS for their excellent work in ensuring the situation was kept under control."

Last night the NIFRS said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.