Report of injury after shots fired amid disturbances in Londonderry

Petrol bombs have been thrown and shots fired in the Creggan area of Londonderry, the PSNI said.

The force tweeted: “Police are appealing for calm after a number of shots have been fired and petrol bombs thrown in the Creggan area of Derry. Supt Alan Hutton said: ‘We are currently responding to reports that a member of the public has been injured and I would appeal for calm.’”

A video has appeared on Facebook showing police Land Rovers, which are surrounded by flame, and a group of young men standing around and watching.

Suddently, a number of shots are heard, and the young men retreat.

Then people in the crowd begin screaming, believing somebody to be shot.

It is not yet clear if this is the case, or who the injured person might be.