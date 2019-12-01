Respected business figure in the rural community

Ivan Jackson, who died on November 17, was born above his father’s butcher’s shop in Ballynure, County Antrim, and went on to develop the business as one of the best known butchers’ in the area.

The son of John and Margaret Jackson, he was born in the County Antrim village on January 13, 1942, and grew up with his sister Marbeth, attending Ballynure Primary School and leaving school at the age of 14 to work in the family business.

The Jacksons hired a young apprentice from the nearby townland of Skilganaban, a quiet young boy called Colin Woodside, who went on to work with Ivan for over 50 years and was to become a lifelong friend.

They shared the same passion for butchery, farming, ploughing fields, milking cows, buying, showing and judging cattle. Both hard workers, they became so close, they were like brothers.

When Ivan’s father passed away from a short illness at 55, Ivan took over the reins of the business at the tender age of 24. Renowned as a hard worker, he did not have much time to socialise and was so busy even on a Saturday night with his door to door deliveries that he would often arrive at a dance, when people were on their way home.

It was at one of the dances, however, that he was introduced to Maybeth Wilson from Deerpark and took her for a drive around Larne in her Ford Anglia. Romance blossomed and the young couple were married 51 years ago and had three children, Adrianne, John and Wilson.

Ivan and Maybeth worked hard together as a team, in the shop and the farm, while bringing up their family. The three children were given chores and all took their turn on the Van Run, knocking doors and getting sales.

Ivan worked on the van run for over 30 years before the decision was made to concentrate more on the growth of the shop, moving into the new premises in Ballynure in 1999.

He had a love of sheepdogs and bought numerous pups from Scotland. His idea of the perfect holiday was to go there to visit the shepherds and to see their dogs working.

On one occasion he took Maybeth with him, and from the moment they arrived in Scotland it was a race around all the farms. Some nights when it was too late to leave the farm and search for a nice B&B, the shepherd, usually a bachelor who lived on his own, kindly offered to put them up for the night.

They would be shown into a bedroom covered with dog hairs. Upon arriving home, Ivan had had a lovely time, but Maybeth said, “The next time you can go yourself!”

Ivan’s first trip on an aeroplane was with Colin to London, to see the show cattle at the Royal Smithfield Show. The next time they returned to the show, Colin suggested they would go out and get a bus and see the sights of London which they both enjoyed.

In 2006, after six years of working in the new shop, Ivan had his first stroke, a very serious bleed to the brain. He spent two weeks in a coma in Antrim Area Hospital before he regained consciousness and was not given much hope of walking or talking again.

He moved to Inver House in Larne where he started to show improvement and began slowly walking, after some rehabilitation. He later totally astounded everybody when he climbed back on his bicycle.

One Sunday after church he went missing. Maybeth was frantic with worry when he was still nowhere to be found at 4pm. He arrived into the kitchen very pleased with himself, having just cycled from Ballynure to Glenoe, looked round the farm and come home after a 12 mile trip, without breaking sweat.

This tremendous fitness along with his great determination was the key to his recovery.

The Ballynure man enjoyed eight more years of being very active, until in 2013 he had a second stroke, which proved to be more severe and left him paralysed down his left side. He was still determined and got himself up and about, walking with the aid of a stick. He still enjoyed getting to the shop, sitting at the door, greeting people and, as he had always done, telling the ladies how well they were looking that day.

He was known as the PR man of Jackson’s.

The hundreds of comments on the shop’s Facebook page bore testimony to the high regard in which he was held in the community. Many described him as a gentleman who always had a smile and a friendly greeting for everyone. He will clearly be greatly missed by all who knew him.

For almost 14 years, Maybeth selflessly and faithfully cared for Ivan at home giving him undivided attention. When he suffered a fall last August, his health unfortunately deteriorated so that he needed extra nursing care. He spent his last days being cared for in Rathmena Nursing Home in Ballyclare.

Through the difficult times of his life Ivan was sustained by his Christian faith, which began when he gave his life to Christ in the Moyle Hospital on July 23, 1986, through the ministry of the Rev Sam Workman.

His funeral service heard that this made a tremendous difference to his life. From then on he sought to live for Christ and put him first, trusting Christ as His Saviour and friend. He was a faithful attender at church each Sunday, despite latterly his weakness and disability. He also generously supported the work and witness of the church.

When the Methodist congregation in Ballynure saw the need for larger premises, Ivan willingly gave a plot of ground which made it possible to build the hall and suite of buildings as well as extending the church car park.

The service in the church was told that Ivan was a faithful Christian gentleman who has gone to be with His Lord and Saviour in heaven, where there are no more tears, pain sickness, strokes or death.

The minister, Rev. Desmond Curran, told mourners: “He will always be remembered as a dearly-loved husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law, brother, friend and neighbour.”

In a statement, Jackson’s Butchers, Bakery and Coffee Shop expressed sympathy on his passing: “Ivan will be truly missed, not only by his family but all his staff and the entire community. He was a true gentleman and always had a smile for his customers, even in his later years when he would greet them at the door,” a post on social media said.

Ivan Jackson is survived by his wife Maybeth, daughter Adrianne and sons John and Wilson, son-in-law Gary, daughters-in-law Lynda and Claire and and grandchildren, Anna, Jackson, Sam, Luke, Reuben, Francesca and Harriet.