Rev Ivan Foster: Ian Paisley is unable to reply to these slanderous allegations against him

In response to the headline in Friday’s edition of your newspaper:

Police had evidence Ian Paisley paid for Troubles bombing, says ex-colonel

The Rev Ivan Foster, a retired Free Presbyterian minister and one-time close associate of Dr Ian Paisley

May I just ask the obvious question —

Did ‘Colonel Blimp’ pursue this matter?

Why did with the RUC District Inspector he refers to, not press charges against Dr Paisley, pictured, on the basis of this evidence?

If police were in receipt of this information and did not act, at the very least this would appear to me to be a most serious dereliction of duty!

Letter to the editor

Of course, on the other hand, it might just look like a case of throwing around slanderous allegations in the certain knowledge that the person maligned being dead, there will be no comeback!

Rev Ivan Foster (Retired), Kilskeery