Road closed due to major fire, emergency services at scene

Emergency services are at the scene of a major fire in Belfast.

Traffic is being diverted due to the smoke from the blaze at commercial premises in the Woodvale Road, in the north of the city.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the Woodvale Road is closed at the junction with Glenvale Street and at the junction with Cambrai Street.

“Diversions are in place. Traffic is being diverted at the Ballygomartin Road and all city-bound traffic is being directed down Enfield Street.”

There are no further details at this time.

Image posted by PSNI North Belfast