Road closed off after fire breaks out at farm

Around 50 firefighters were dispatched to the scene of a fire at a farm in Co Antrim last night.

The fire, at Ballyclogh Road near Bushmills, involved hay, farm machinery and agriculural equipment in a number of sheds on the Ballyclogh Road near Bushmills.

McAuley Multimedia 20/01/20.. Over 50 firefighters tackled a large blaze on a farm on Ballyclough Road, Bushmills. A number of sheds and machinery were destroyed. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Late last night, a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews are currently attending an incident at Ballyclogh Road near Bushmills.

“This is a well-developed fire involving hay, farm machinery and agricultural equipment in a number of farm sheds. There are approximately 50 personnel attending the fire, as well as support from specialist appliances.

“We would request members of the public to avoid the surrounding area due to the movement of fire appliances and the need to close off the Ballyclogh Road adjacent to the incident to allow water supplies to be secured.”

The spokesperson added: “Currently there are no reports of injuries and farm animals have been moved out of the immediate risk area.”