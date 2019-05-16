Road reopens after ill driver taken to hospital

A Co Armagh road was closed for a number of hours this morning after the driver of a car took ill.

The Old Portadown Road in Lurgan was closed from 7.30am with emergency services tasked to the scene.

Ambulance

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Someone was poorly while driving.”

He said there was no crash and no other vehicles or people were involved.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 07.17 on Thursday 16 May 2019 relating to an incident at Old Portadown Road, Lurgan.

“NIAS despatched two Emergency crews to the scene.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was transferred to the Craigavon Area Hospital.”