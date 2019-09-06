Road reopens after road traffic collision Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The P.S.N.I. has reopened a road after a road traffic collision on Friday morning. The collision occurred on Kempe Stones Road between Newtownards and Dundonald. The Air Ambulance Northern Ireland was scrambled to the scene of the collision. (Library Image) The P.S.N.I and the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland both attended the scene. There are no further details at this time. Video: Julian Smith to 'relook at and revisit' soldier prosecutions because 'situation not working'