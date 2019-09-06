Road reopens after road traffic collision

The P.S.N.I. has reopened a road after a road traffic collision on Friday morning.

The collision occurred on Kempe Stones Road between Newtownards and Dundonald.

The Air Ambulance Northern Ireland was scrambled to the scene of the collision. (Library Image)

The P.S.N.I and the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland both attended the scene.

There are no further details at this time.