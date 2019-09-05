Road victim Christopher Casement had been missing before crash

A missing person appeal had been launched by the family of a Co Down man who died in a car crash on yesterday afternoon.

Christopher Casement had left his home on Tuesday morning but had not turned up for work and had not been in contact with anyone since then.

His family, with the help of the PSNI, put out a missing person appeal saying that Christopher would have access to a blue Mazda.

Yesterday afternoon the 23-year-old who was originally from Downpatrick died following a one-vehicle road traffic collision on the Old Ballynahinch Road outside Lisburn

Inspector Rowland said: “At around 12.20pm (yesterday) it was reported to police that a single vehicle road traffic collision had occurred involving a blue Mazda 3 car.

“The Old Ballynahinch Road has now re-opened following the road traffic collision.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 734 of 04/09/19.”

Police confirmed the man who died in the incident was 23-year-old Christopher Casement, known to his friends as Cricky.